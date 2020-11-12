'Ertugrul' famed Engin Altan's little fan breaks down in tears after meeting him

Turkish actor Engin Altan, who shot to fame with his outstanding performance in historic series Dirilis: Ertugrul, received love from his little sweet fan who broke into tears after meeting with her favourtite star.



The adorable video, showing a cute baby hugging the dashing star during his public appearance at an event, has taken the internet by storm.



The excited fans of Ertugrul Ghazi shared the moment on their social media handles.

Engin Altan, who has won the hearts of millions of fans playing as Ertugrul Ghazi, was seen delighted in the video.



'Ertugrul' is hugely popular in Pakistan and has gained a lot of traction with the youth ever since it starting airing on Pakistan Television — translated from Turkish to Urdu — on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

