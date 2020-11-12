close
Thu Nov 12, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 12, 2020

Anne Hathaway stalks Priyanka Chopra ‘every night’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 12, 2020
Anne Hathaway stalks Priyanka Chopra ‘every night’: ‘how does she do it’

Priyanka Chopra’s fan base has branched out to include members of Hollywood’s inner circle and Anne Hathaway is on the very top given her facination with Priyanka's skin and 'flawless' beauty.

Hathaway opened up about this girl-crush on the Bollywood beauty back when she was promoting her film Serenity alongside Matthew McConaughey in 2019.

During that interview the Princess Diaries star spoke at length about Chopra’s skin and its breathtaking appeal. She was even quoted gushing over the actress, saying “Priyanka Chopra’s skin. Right? I have nothing on her.”

The star even admitted to having become sort of like her stalker, “My god! So right now I am online every night going... ‘What is she...how did she do it’

Check out the vide below:


