Wed Nov 11, 2020
Web Desk
November 11, 2020

Mother-to-be Emma Roberts looks radiant in recent photoshoot

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 11, 2020
Emma Roberts is expecting her first child with beau Garrett Hedlund.

Mother-to-be Emma Roberts graced her baby bump in a photoshoot for a magazine, leaving her fans awestruck. 

The Scream Queens actress, who shot with Cosmopolitan, donned a pink sweater which bared her baby bump for the world to see.

The post, which was shared on Instagram, received a flood of compliments for the radiant mother-to-be.

 

Emma, who revealed her pregnancy earlier in September, is all set to welcome her first child, a boy, with beau Garrett Hedlund. 

