Wed Nov 11, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 11, 2020

Khloe Kardashian looks ravishing in new snap amid accusations of face surgery

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 11, 2020

Reality star Khloe Kardashian has attracted huge applause from her followers as she flaunted her new look in a stunning photo amid accusations of changing her face with surgery.

The 36-year-old  Kardashian  appeared with dyed hair  to fascinate her admirers with her perfect hairdo.

The 'Keeping up With The Kardashians' beauty  has been slammed of changing her face with surgery after looking unrecognizable  in a picture she posted  in August.

Khloe seemed  to be  restless about Christmas in the post as the  mum-of-one  wrote alongside the photo:  "Counting down the days until Christmas."

counting down the days until Christmas

Khloe Kardashin wowed fans with her stunning look in a silky white co-ord set which consisted of a long-sleeve top and trousers, showing off her famous curves.

