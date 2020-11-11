Johnny Depp fans launch petition for actor’s reinstatement on ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’

With Johnny Depp’s exit from Fantastic Beasts 3 taking up the attention of the main-stream media, the actor’s fans have begun threatening the production house with a possible boycott in case the actor is not reinstated into the project.



The petition on Change.org already has over 130,000 signatures and its description reads, “We want him back! Warner Bros should listen to the public or we will boycott the movie.”

Despite these frantic attempts at support, Depp’s “Resolve remains strong” for he “Intends to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time.”

That is not to say though the entire fan base is on board, many others have begun actively shunning the actor and have instead lauded Warner Bors decision to recast the role of Grindelwald.

For the unversed, the libel case verdict that ensued this divide, as well as subsequent recasting, alleges that Depp partook in 14 instances of domestic abuse towards his ex-partner Amber Heard, one of which includes a ‘three day ordeal’ in Australia back in 2015.