Wed Nov 11, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 11, 2020

Scarlett Johansson flashes humongous wedding ring after tying the knot to Colin Jost

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 11, 2020
Scarlett Johansson was clicked wearing a thick gold band, to go with her casual outfit, on her left ring finger

Scarlett Johansson was seen out and about flashing a gigantic wedding band  days after tying the knot to SNL comedian Colin Jost. 

 The Marvel star was clicked wearing a thick gold band to go with her casual outfit, on her left ring finger. 

She was dressed in cropped gray sweatshirt, jeans, sneakers, sunglasses and a protective face mask.

Scarlett had secretly said yes to fiance Jost a couple of weeks ago. The news broke after Instagram account  Meals on Wheels America announced about the nuptials in their post.

 “We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” the post read.

The post was made to encourage fans to donate to the cause that feeds people who are in need.

“Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica,” the post continued. “Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”

