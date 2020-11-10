close
Tue Nov 10, 2020
November 10, 2020

Tue, Nov 10, 2020
Sharon Osbourne claims Amber Heard gave Johnny Depp ‘as good as she got' in libel case

Despite the fact that Amber Heard’s accusations towards Johnny Depp caused the actor great financial calamity, Sharon Osbourne feels Heard is just giving “as good as she got” from the interaction.

Osbourne  began her interview with  CBS's The Talk by admitting that she understands Depp and Heard’s relationship dynamic because she shares a similar one with her husband Ozzy.

The star was quoted telling the leading daily, "Do you know what I think,” after all “It takes two to tango. I think that they had a very vulnerable relationship. I think they're both as bad as each other.”

Osbourne  also went on to defend Heard in her interview and explained how “She gave him as good as she got — it wasn't just like a little mouse in the corner being battered. She gave him back, and I think that they were both drinking."

Osbourne concluded her piece by simply saying, “I don't know what they were using. I have no idea who was doing what, but I know they were both drinking, and it's a volatile relationship. I had a relationship like that with my husband at one time. I would give him what he gave me."

