Meghan Markle and Prince Harry break silence on alleged 'publicity stunt' after backlash

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who faced backlash after releasing pictures from their visit to LA cemetery, have reportedly denied that their Remembrance Sunday photo shoot had been a publicity stunt.



The Duke and Duchess received flak over the weekend after snaps of them laying flowers on Remembrance Sunday surfaced. Harry also spoke out about why he wanted to recognise the special day.



The couple paid homage to the solders, one from the Royal Australian Airforce, and another from the Royals Canadian Artillery.

Piers Morgan branded the pictures as a 'PR stunt' after the couple laid flowers, reportedly picked from their own garden on the graves of Commonwealth solders.



Mr Morgan took a swipe at the couple, and tweeted: "Just outrageous - treating Remembrance Sunday like a PR opportunity, & trying to steal headlines from the real royals doing their duty back home."



In response to a royal fan, he wrote: "If they wanted to be' 'left alone', they wouldn't do PR stunts every day to get media attention."



Social media users were left divided over the photos, one reacted: "They aren't royal. This should not be a photo op."

The Duke of the Sussex spoke about his respect for the soldiers and reportedly discussed the importance of the poppy.

In a podcast aired on Monday, he said: "I wear the poppy to recognise all those who have served; the soldiers I knew, as well as those I didn't."

He was reported to have said: "The soldiers who were by my side in Afghanistan, those who had their lives changed forever, and those that didn't come home."



"I wear it to celebrate the bravery and determination of all our veterans, and their loved ones, especially those in our Invictus family.

"These are the people and moments I remember when I salute, when I stand at attention and when I lay a wreath at the Cenotaph."

A media outlet, citing a source close to Harry, reported: 'If you listen to the podcast that he did at the weekend, he talks about wearing the poppy and wanting to recognise Remembrance Sunday, not only for all those people historically, but also for the people he knew that he lost.'

It added: 'I don't think that's someone who does something like Remembrance Sunday as a publicity stunt,' according to The Sun .