Adele plans to ‘finish her fourth album’ stealthily in London: source

Adele has decided to shift gears in regards to the status of her upcoming album, and to prioritize its release, the singer felt it fitting to move back to the UK, all to focus on her music career.



The Sun’s source was quoted saying, “She’s not been able to release new music yet and she’s totally focused on that and getting each track just right. She still has a network of people she works with and links up with when she is over here.”

The only update received regarding the new album as of this point came during Adele's Saturday Night Live show. At the time she told her audience, “I know there’s been a lot of chatter about me just being a host, I’ve seen all of it like, ‘Why isn’t she the musical guest?’ and stuff like that, and there’s a couple of reasons.”

“My album’s not finished and I’m also too scared to do both. I would rather just put on some wigs – and this is all mine by the way – have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”

According to the rumors circulating at the moment however, her new album is rumored to be gearing up for a Christmas release.