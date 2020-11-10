Katy Perry opens up about what she said to her relatives who supported Trump in US polls

Katy Perry reveals what she said to her family members after Trump lost to Biden in US election 2020

Katy Perry touched upon what she did right after Joe Biden got elected as the 46th President of the United States of America.

“The first thing I did when the presidency was called is text and call my family members who do not agree and tell them I love them and am here for them. #FamilyFirst. Call your family today. Happy Sunday,” the Teenage Dream singer tweeted.



However, the tweet did not sit well with some people, including iZombie's Rahul Kohli who said that the people who voted for Trump should have reached out first.

“Those people voted for a man who incited violence and didn’t care whether marginalised groups lived or died. THEY should be reaching out FIRST to apologise and that’s the bare minimum before there can be any talk about love and moving forward,” he wrote.

“For the record, I have no beef with Katy whatsoever,” he continued. “I just don’t agree with this particular tweet. I respect her own personal experience and attitude towards unity. But her approach isn’t mine and that’s all.”



