Ertugrul actor Osman Soykut who plays Ibn Arabi posts pic with 'faithful Dervish'

Turkish actor Osman Soykut (R) and Gokhan Karacik. — Instagram/ozmansirgood

Turkish actor Osman Soykut, who played Ibn Arabi in the famed TV series Ertugrul, shared an interesting image with his "faithful" Dervish — played by Gokhan Karacik — on Instagram.



"Here'[s] a nice shot with the faithful Dervish, Gökhan Karacık," Soykut said in an Instagram post shared on Monday.

The pair can be seen posing for the camera on the sets of Ertugrul.

Soykut played the role of Ibn ʿArabi, a renowned 13th-century Islamic scholar, whose works have grown to be very influential in the Muslim world and beyond.



Ertugrul is massively popular across Pakistan and has gained a lot of traction with the masses ever since it starting airing on the Pakistan Television — translated from Turkish to Urdu — on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The characters of the series are loved in Pakistan and across the globe.

The drama series has risen to fame due to an intriguing storyline and the characters' spectacular performance in it.