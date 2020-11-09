Sana Javed dons mask with style in latest Instagram picture

Pakistani actress Sana Javed smiles for the camera, wearing a face mask. Photo: Instagram Stories screengrab. Photo: SCREENGRAB/Instagram

Pakistani actress Sana Javed gave us major style goals as she sports a face mask with a dark blue shirt and a pair of minimal jewelry in her latest Instagram story.

The Dino ki Dulhaniya starlet posted the picture on her Instagram story where perfectly styled hair and the necklace she seems to be wearing give off an elegant touch to the picture.

A few days ago, Javed had posted pictures of her engagement with singer Umair Jaswal. The two announced on Instagram that they had tied the knot, much to the fans' delight.

Jaswal had taken to social media to reveal an interesting story about their engagement day.

The singer, sharing a throwback picture to their engagement day on Instagram, had said: "I got into so much trouble for not dressing up for the occasion (wearing a kurta shalwar)."

"Truth be told, I was riding my bike and went straight to Sana's place," Jaswal had written.