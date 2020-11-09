Prince William lashed out at Prince Charles: ‘I hate you, Papa’

Prince Charles and Prince William appear to share an unbreakable bond now but that wasn’t always the case.

Royal historian and author Robert Lacey writes in his new book, Battle of Brothers, that there was a time when the Duke of Cambridge ‘hated’ his father and was often embroiled in a number of heated fights.

As per Express, Lacey wrote in the book: “In the years after her 2005 marriage to Prince Charles, Camilla has recounted to her own family and close friends her surprise at discovering this unexpected side to Prince Charming – ‘the boy’s got a temper!’”

“Charles’s wife had been horrified at the ranting and raving that on occasion, William had unleashed against her husband in her presence,” he wrote.

He went on to claim that William felt “open disdain and aggression toward his father that has lasted to the present day.”

“I hate you, Papa. I hate you so much,” wrote Lacey, per Us Weekly.