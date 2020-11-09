close
Mon Nov 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
November 9, 2020

Varun Dhawan’s hilarious congratulatory message for Biden is not to be missed

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 09, 2020
Varun Dhawan's posted an amusing photo of himself donning a suit with the US flag printed over it

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has extended his felicitations to US president-elect Joe Biden through a hilarious post.

Bringing forth his character from David Dhawan’s film Coolie No 1, the actor posted an amusing photo of himself donning a suit with the US flag printed over it.

"KUNWAR- BIDEN 2020. Hamare naye dost @joebiden congratulation #presidentno1 #kunwarsaab #coolieno1 coming soon,” he wrote.

Earlier this year when Donald Trump paid a visit to India, the Student of the Year actor dropped a sidesplitting video of the president on his Instagram page and referred to him as his childhood friend.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz