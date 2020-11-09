Varun Dhawan’s hilarious congratulatory message for Biden is not to be missed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has extended his felicitations to US president-elect Joe Biden through a hilarious post.
Bringing forth his character from David Dhawan’s film Coolie No 1, the actor posted an amusing photo of himself donning a suit with the US flag printed over it.
"KUNWAR- BIDEN 2020. Hamare naye dost @joebiden congratulation #presidentno1 #kunwarsaab #coolieno1 coming soon,” he wrote.
Earlier this year when Donald Trump paid a visit to India, the Student of the Year actor dropped a sidesplitting video of the president on his Instagram page and referred to him as his childhood friend.