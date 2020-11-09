Varun Dhawan’s hilarious congratulatory message for Biden is not to be missed

Varun Dhawan's posted an amusing photo of himself donning a suit with the US flag printed over it

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has extended his felicitations to US president-elect Joe Biden through a hilarious post.

Bringing forth his character from David Dhawan’s film Coolie No 1, the actor posted an amusing photo of himself donning a suit with the US flag printed over it.

"KUNWAR- BIDEN 2020. Hamare naye dost @joebiden congratulation #presidentno1 #kunwarsaab #coolieno1 coming soon,” he wrote.

Earlier this year when Donald Trump paid a visit to India, the Student of the Year actor dropped a sidesplitting video of the president on his Instagram page and referred to him as his childhood friend.

