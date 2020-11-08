Katrina Kaif leaves fans swooning over her in latest photo-shoot

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Katrina Kaif's fans are swooning over her latest pictures that she posted on her Instagram on Saturday.
Over one million people reacted to the Instagram post of the rosy-cheeked Kat which contained a couple of pictures of the Bollywood diva from a latest shoot ahead of Diwali.
The "Zero" actress looked fabulous as she wore sari and elegant jewelry for the photo-shoot.
On the work front, Katrina will next be seen Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi.
She plays the love interest of Akshay Kumar in the cop movie.