Meghan Markle hates England with a burning passion, vows to never come back: report

Owing to her extreme disliking towards Britain, experts believe she will never come back!

According to a celebrity biographer Sean Smith, UK has lost the Duchess of Sussex for good.

“Meghan Markle is an American woman. She very clearly stated when she went back to the US ‘it’s good to be home’ and that is it. I think the chances of her ever returning permanently to these shores are zero," Smith told Express UK.

“We have lost her," he added, “The Royal Family really missed a trick where Meghan was concerned. She could have done a lot for the Royal Family.”

"They missed out on Meghan, I think there is no question of that. She is, or was, relatable to so many people, so many of the population in a way that the other members aren’t; they are an entitled bunch.

“Little girls would say that she looks like me and it’s so nice to see that somebody can achieve something who looks like me," the biographer said further.

Highlighting Meghan's charismatic attributes, Sean added, "We must remember that Meghan was a woman of substance coming into the Royal Family. She gave up as much as she had to with quite a challenge and I don’t think we appreciated that at all.

“We got a 30-something-year-old woman, who is a self-made millionaire, who has devoted herself to important things in the world; female empowerment, gender equality, the issue of racial injustice," he concluded.