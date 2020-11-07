close
Sat Nov 07, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 7, 2020

Ertugrul's Gokce Hatun teases fans about new project

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Nov 07, 2020

Turkish actress Burcu Kıratlı on  Saturday teased her fans about her upcoming project.

Taking to Instagram, The "Dirilis:Ertugrul" actress shared a picture   from the sets of her project. 

Burcu rose to international fame for her role as Gokce  Hatun in the historical TV series which revolves around the father of the founder of the Ottoman Empire. 

The series is hugely popular in Pakistan where it's being aired with Urdu dubbing  on the state-run TV.


