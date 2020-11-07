Ertugrul's Gokce Hatun teases fans about new project

Turkish actress Burcu Kıratlı on Saturday teased her fans about her upcoming project.



Taking to Instagram, The "Dirilis:Ertugrul" actress shared a picture from the sets of her project.

Burcu rose to international fame for her role as Gokce Hatun in the historical TV series which revolves around the father of the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

The series is hugely popular in Pakistan where it's being aired with Urdu dubbing on the state-run TV.



