Christopher Nolan opens up about Tenet’s disappointing global haul amid pandemic

Noted American filmmaker Christopher Nolan recently took a giant leap of faith regarding the release of his film Tenet in the mist of the coronavirus pandemic.



And while the sci-fi thriller became one of the biggest films in a year filled with uncertainty and darkness for the film industry, it still couldn’t reach the mark of his other hits.

During an interview with Los Angeles Times, Nolan explained how the film was one of the “most ambitious” projects of his career.

“Warner Bros. released Tenet, and I’m thrilled that it has made almost $350 million,” he said.

“But I am worried that the studios are drawing the wrong conclusions from our release — that rather than looking at where the film has worked well and how that can provide them with much needed revenue, they’re looking at where it hasn’t lived up to pre-Covid expectations and will start using that as an excuse to make exhibition take all the losses from the pandemic instead of getting in the game and adapting — or rebuilding our business, in other words,” he continued.

“Long term, moviegoing is a part of life, like restaurants and everything else. But right now, everybody has to adapt to a new reality,” he added.