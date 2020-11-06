Lori Loughlin feels like a complete ‘wreck’ in prison: ‘something will go horribly wrong’

Lori Loughlin is reportedly having a really hard time adjusting to prison life, for her part in a college admissions scandal, and according to sources, she is struggling to cope and has become a total wreck.

An insider touched upon the state of Loughlin’s mental health and was quoted telling Us Weekly, "Lori really went into prison strong, she had her faith and the support of her family, but the first few days and road ahead are daunting.”

"Lori tried her best to be brave and look at the end result but there was nothing that could dissipate her fear,” the source later added.

The insider concluded their statement by explaining how, "It’s only two months but she’s dreading it. Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged."