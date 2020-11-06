SIS Watchlist: Punjab school education dept opens applications for teachers

Applications are now open to facilitate recently-transferred, surplus teachers.

LAHORE: The Punjab School Education Department (SED) on Friday opened submissions for e-transfer applications by schoolteachers under the seventh round of online transfer through the School Information System (SIS).

As per the details, applications are now open to facilitate recently-transferred, surplus teachers and can be submitted November 6-11, 2020, through the online portal.



It is noteworthy that submission and processing of applications would be subject to the Punjab SED's transfer rules.

Moreover, the finalisation of transfers would depend on the verification of all the data and relevant documents — including enrolment, sanctioned posts, teacher records, etc. — by concerned offices and/or issuing authorities.