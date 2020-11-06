Anne Hathaway apologizes to the disabled community for 'painful' portrayal in ‘The Witches’

In light of the backlash, Anne Hathaway has come forward with a soulful apology to address her portrayal of the Grand High Witch in the 2020 movie The Witches.



Hathaway took to Instagram to issue her apology and even highlighted her ignorance regarding limb differences when she wrote, “I have recently learned that many people with limb differences, especially children, are in pain because of the portrayal of the Grand High Witch in The Witches.”



Grand High Witch's hand in 'The Witches' 2020

“Let me begin by saying I do my best to be sensitive to the feelings and experiences of others not out of some scrambling PC fear, but because not hurting others seems like a basic level of decency we should all be striving for. As someone who really believes in inclusivity and really, really detests cruelty, I owe you all an apology for the pain caused. I am sorry.”

She went on to say, “I did not connect limb difference with the GHW when the look of the character was brought to me; if I had, I assure you this never would have happened. I particularly want to say I’m sorry to kids with limb differences: now that I know better I promise I’ll do better. And I owe a special apology to everyone who loves you as fiercely as I love my own kids: I’m sorry I let your family down.”

Hathaway ended her lengthy apology with a supporting video that provided fans with an educational reference towards the genetic predisposition that causes the disfigurement.

Check it out below:



