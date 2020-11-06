Princess Eugenie's baby name: Experts place their bets on the new royal's moniker

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank announced they are embarking on the journey of parenthood in September.



After tying the knot in 2018, this will be the couple's first child due to arrive in 'early 2021.'

As the birth of the new royal draws closer, experts have placed their bets on the top names that they think will make the cut for Eugenie's baby.

As reported by PEOPLE, the newborn's name is most likely to start with A.

If it's a girl, the top predicted name is Alice, which is a family name for Eugenie as Prince Philip's mother and Eugenie's great-grandmother, was Princess Alice of Battenberg.

On the other hand, Arthur and Henry are the top picks in case of a boy. Both names have royal precedent as Prince Harry's real name is Henry.

If Eugenie names her son after the Duke of Sussex, it will be a warm homage to Harry as she is very close to him.

Arthur, meanwhile, is a popular middle name among the royals, with Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Louis all sharing it.

The baby will, however, not have a royal title.

"Because the child will be born down a female line of the Royal Family—and drinks executive Mr Brooksbank has no royal status—he or she will be plain Master or Miss Brooksbank," the BBC reported.

