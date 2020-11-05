'Ertugrul' famed Esra Bilgic falls in love with co-star as she shares new trailer of 'Ramo'

Turkish star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan on Thursday shared a new trailer of her hit drama 'Ramo, showing her in a romantic scene with co-star Murat Yıldırım.

'Ertugrul' Halime Sultan treated her fans with a new trailer of her romantic thriller in which she can be seen falling in love with the lead character of the series.



Esra, who enthralled fans with her outstanding performance in Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has left fans in awe as she shared the teaser on her Instagram.

Esra is playing a different role in the second season of her drama 'Ramo'.



In the first season of 'Ramo', the actress has won the hearts with her powerful performance. The second season of the show wen on-air on September 18.



Some clips of the drama showed her in romantic scenes with co-star Murat Yıldırım have left her fans in awe.

Esra Bilgic's dazzling looks in the series attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.