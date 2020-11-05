Mark Ruffalo responds to Trump's tweet storm with a lesson on mail-in ballots

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo has come forth with all guns blazing against Donald Trump and schooled him about mail-in voting.
The Republican presidential candidate had sparked a storm after falsely claiming victory on Wednesday while the vote tallying was incomplete and the final result was in a haze.
He later turned to Twitter and expressed his disappointment, saying he was doubtful of him losing out on votes in key states.
“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled,” he wrote.
“Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the ‘pollsters’ got it completely & historically wrong,” he added.
The Hulk actor wasted no time in hitting back at the president and teaching him a lesson about how mail-in ballots actually work.
“It’s not strange. It’s mail in Ballots and Absentee ballots during a pandemic. We haven’t finished counting the votes. Be patient.”
“There are millions of uncounted ballots. Let the process happen. We have been doing this a long time.”
In another tweet, the Avengers: Endgame actor wrote: “#CountEveryVote.”