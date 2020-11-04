Courteney Cox approves of joke targeting the star whose fans trolled Jennifer Aniston

Courteney Cox chose not to react to criticism against her friend Jennifer Aniston who had invited the wrath of Kanye West's fans by opposing the rapper in the election.

While many people believe that Jen made the appeal in good faith, Kanye supporters used social media websites to launch verbal attacks against the actress.



Courteny's latest social media activity suggests she agrees with what her "Friends" co-star said about casting vote for Kanye.

Story is that TV show host Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday shared a funny post about Kanye, saying " he is "Excited to find out whose acceptance speech will get interrupted by Kanye."

Among thousands of people who liked the joke was Courtney Cox. Since there are slim chances of Kanye fans notching her Instagram 'like', one can only hope that she would be spared the criticism her friend faced on social media .



