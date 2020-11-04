Scott Disick dating with new girls after split from Sofia Richie

Scott Disick, who split from Sofia Richie in August after three years together, has reportedly been seen enjoying date with new girls.



In September, Disick had dinner with 24-year-old Bella Barnos, and was also spotted leaving the Klimpton La Peer hotel in West Hollywood with 28-year-old Megan Blake Irwin.



Scott, who shares three children with his former partner Kourtney Kardashian, was seen arriving at a Halloween party with 19-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin.



'Scott is doing his own thing. He is in a good place and dating around, a source told Us Weekly magazine.



On the the other hand, the 'Flip It Like Disick' star's ex Sofia Richie has moved on with businessman Matthew Morton.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star seems to keep his love life casual as he's enjoying the moments without wasting times and reportedly in a 'good place'.



Meanwhile, it was recently claimed Sofia’s new romance is going very well and Matthew has been given the seal of approval by her famous father, Lionel Richie. They both run in the same circle and have known each other.

The 'Dancing on the Ceiling' hitmaker hadn’t been as much of a fan of Scott, which reportedly 'played a big role in [the couple’s] issues' while they were together.

It was also reported that Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie is determined to enjoy the single life for the time being and isn't looking for a relationship.

