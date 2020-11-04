Kourtney Kardashian faces fierce backlash over her comments about face masks

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian faced fierce backlash after her controversial remarks as she claimed face masks cause cancer.

Kourtney, in a post on her Instagram story, shared a contentious note that the PTFE material in blue surgical-style masks increases the risks of certain cancers.



The post, shared with her followers, alleged info was from cancer.org, the website of the American Cancer Society, but the organisation has reportedly distanced itself from Kardashian’s claims.



The post included an image of a typical blue disposable surgical mask, which are used by medical personnel across the globe, and now many citizens.



The 'Keeping Up With Kardashians' star captioned the post - which is not attributed to any particular study or research papers - with a wide-eyed emoji and a head-exploding emoji.

Social media users took no time to slam the star pointing out she and the rest of the Kardashian clan had traveled to a tropical island for her sister Kim Kardashian's birthday bash during the pandemic where they made staff wear masks.

Kardashian’s post – which is not supported by any evidence and has been strongly rebuked by experts – read: “Those Blue Masks Mandated at grocery stores & airplanes are made of PTFE, a carcinogen made of synthetic fluoride.



'According to Cancer.Org it increases the risk of liver, testicle, pancreas, kidney & breast tumors + ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease, preeclampsia and high cholesterol.

'High exposure can cause influenza-like symptoms and hemorrhaging in the lungs, leading to suffocation.'

People lashed out at the star, pointing out how staff on the Kardashian clan’s island retreat were wearing masks.





