US election 2020: Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda Hadid votes for the first time

Gigi Hadid mom Yolanda Hadid was born in the Netherlands and became an American citizen in 2013

Yolanda Hadid, mother of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, has cast her vote in the US election 2020 for the first time after becoming a citizen six years ago.



The update was given by Yolanda's daughter Bella via an Instagram post.

“Took my mama to vote for the first time today!!!” Bella wrote on Tuesday. "She became an American citizen just recently and this year she was so determined to get out and vote.”

“I am so proud of her!!! Wearing our best Blues!!!!!” the 24-year-old supermodel added.

In the photo Bella and Yolanda can be seen donning 'I Voted' stickers, as well as black 'I am a voter' face masks.



Yolanda, who was born in the Netherlands, became an American citizen in 2013.

Meanwhile, Bella has been vocal in her support for Joe Biden and has even encouraged her millions of followers to get out and vote.