Kendall Jenner leaves fans 'disgusted' after massive Halloween bash amid pandemic

American supermodel Kendall Jenner has been facing quite some backlash after she decided to go big on Halloween in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fashion icon broke California's state guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic and threw a massive 25th birthday party on Halloween.

All her celebrity friends were present in the big bash, dressed their best to celebrate the model on her day.

And while she tried her best to keep the party under wraps and away from the scrutinizing eye of the social media, photos from the event still circulated the internet and became subject of immense backlash.

Social media users were up in arms against her as one user wrote: "No but kendall jenner really threw a big party with all those celebrities without masks in the middle of a pandemic with a 'no social media' rule so people wouldn’t find out about it."

"It’s Kendall Jenner hosting a party and making a 'no social media' rule just for Kylie to post it everywhere for me!" said another.

Jaden Smith too was lambasted for going to the bash dressed as a COVID-19 patient.



"Not jaden smith dressing up as a covid patient for halloween. apart from attending that kendall jenner party, he's making fun of the situation. my mom and my aunt are ashmatic, and they were rushed to the hospital with oxygen many times. i'm beyond disgusted," said one user.



