Mon Nov 02, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 2, 2020

Bella Thorne and her boyfriend dress up as police officer and outlaw for photo-shoot

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 02, 2020

Bella Thorne is dating  Italian singer  Benjamin Mascolo for while now but she  rarely shares  her pictures with  her boyfriend on Instagram where is followed by  over 24 million people.

The actress  left her fans excited when she shared a couple of loved up picture s with her beau on Saturday. 

Bella and Benjamin dressed up as a police officer and an outlaw on Halloween.

Bella left her millions of fans swooning over her pictures that accompanied a love-filled caption.

"I broke him out of prison because I fell in love," The Babysitter: Killer Queen star captioned her post.


