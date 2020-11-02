Bella Thorne and her boyfriend dress up as police officer and outlaw for photo-shoot

Bella Thorne is dating Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo for while now but she rarely shares her pictures with her boyfriend on Instagram where is followed by over 24 million people.

The actress left her fans excited when she shared a couple of loved up picture s with her beau on Saturday.

Bella and Benjamin dressed up as a police officer and an outlaw on Halloween.



Bella left her millions of fans swooning over her pictures that accompanied a love-filled caption.



"I broke him out of prison because I fell in love," The Babysitter: Killer Queen star captioned her post.



