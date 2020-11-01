Kim Kardashian celebrates Halloween with kids, transforms home into terrifying spider

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who recently celebrated her 40th birthday with family and close friends, transformed her home into a giant spider to celebrate Halloween with her kids.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Instagram and shared a video clip to give a glimpse of her Halloween celebrations.

The mother of four transformed her entire home into a scary spider, complete with a giant cobweb that covered the entire home.

She captioned the video “Halloween 2020”

Kim Kardashian also wrote with spider emoticons, “Go to my reels to see the full walkthrough of our home for Halloween.”



She also shared snaps and video clips in her Insta stories where fans can see an array of large fake spider suspended from string.

The creepy theme even continued into their kitchen so the family could enjoy Halloween themed meals together too.