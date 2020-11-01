Prince Andrew and Prince Harry are living ‘cursed’ lives within the royal family

Prince Harry has become quite a controversial figure within the British royal family much like his uncle Prince Andrew.

And now, many are speculating that the Duke of Sussex is living the same ‘cursed’ life of a spare that the Duke of York had to live, under the shadows of his brother Prince Charles.

The New York Times explained the taxing life of a spare royal through an anonymous source: “To be a spare is a horrendously difficult human position. It’s hard to be royal in any case, with the lack of freedom involved.”

“But if you’re the spare, and people look up to you to preserve all family values, but you have no real role, it’s immensely frustrating,” said the source.

And while Harry and Andrew both have been living with the ‘spare curse’, the former can break free of it through his new life in US and the projects he has lined up—specifically Harry and Meghan’s Archewell charity.

Royal expert Nigel Hawthorne had said in an interview with Express: “Archewell will allow Harry to focus on what sets him apart through his achievements, the things he feels passionate about, rather than the royal pedigree he shares with his family.”

“It will be important for [Harry and Meghan] to show that they can create success on their own terms rather than through becoming a Californian outpost of the Royal Family in exile like Harry’s relative the Duke of Windsor,” he added.