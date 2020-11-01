Armeena Khan panics as she's 'flying straight into 'Lockdown 2'

Instagram/Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial)/via The News

Pakistani heartthrob Armeena Khan seemed to be panicking as she heads back to the United Kingdom, which on Sunday passed one million cases of the deadly coronavirus.



Armeena, who announced the airing date of her latest project last month, said she was "flying straight into #Lockdown2", referring to the UK going into a fresh lockdown as the COVID-19 pandemic spirals out of control and Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced four-week restrictions last night.



Britain has also recorded more than 46,500 deaths from coronavirus so far.



Armeena Khan also informed her admirers that she had "Tested Negative Again".



A darling of Pakistani television, the actress revealed last weekend that she had to "literally yell" at people who got into an elevator with her without observing the health guidelines for coronavirus.

She left the elevator after five persons entered it without wearing masks, saying she "took the stairs instead".



"Such people can end up killing others if asymptomatic. #ridiculous," she wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Armeena Khan had drawn the ire of Pakistani fans of Turkish drama series Diriliş: Ertuğrul when she said she was "not interested" in meeting Cavit Çetin Güner, who arrived in Islamabad last month.

"Umm, welcome to him and may he have a great time with you his fans. But why would I do that? Mera rishtaydaar tow nahi hai? Begaani shaadi mein Abdulli dewaani," she had said.