Beyoncé vows to represent black voices in her ‘legacy’: ‘my voice is clear’

Beyoncé’s impact upon the musical world is one that will inevitably go down in history and the Grammy award-winning singer is hyper aware of it all.

Beyoncé touched upon her thoughts regarding the impact of her words during an interview with British Vogue, and was even quoted telling the publication that 2020 “Absolutely changed” everything in her life.

“It would be difficult to experience life in a pandemic and the current social unrest and not be changed. I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still.”

The singer added, “I’ve spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy.”

The moment where it all fell into place was after the birth of her daughter, “Something cracked open inside of me right after giving birth to my first daughter. From that point on, I truly understood my power, and motherhood has been my biggest inspiration. It became my mission to make sure she lived in a world where she feels truly seen and valued.”

Beyoncé concluded by saying, “I was also deeply inspired by my trip to South Africa with my family. And, after having my son, Sir Carter, I felt it was important to uplift and praise our boys and to assure that they grow up with enough films, children’s books and music that promote emotional intelligence, self-value and our rich history. That’s why the film is dedicated to him.”