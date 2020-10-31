'Best day ever': Bella Hadid delighted after bumping into two influential Americans

Democrat candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris enjoy the support of Hollywood stars, models and musicians in the US presidential election.

Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, Jennifer Aniston, Gigi Hadid and many other stars have been quite vocal in their support of Biden against President Donald Trump.

Supermodel Bella Hadid on Friday bumped into presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris and said that it was the best day of her life.



Taking to Instagram, Bella surprised her fans with the pictures of the politicians waving at her as she drove past .

She didn't disclose whether she had any interaction with the pair or just remained confined to her car.





"Best day ever!," she captioned her Instagram post. While most of her fans liked her post, others criticized her for supporting Joe Biden. A handful of her fans who appeared to be Trump supporters said they are unfollowing Bella.