close
Fri Oct 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 31, 2020

'Best day ever': Bella Hadid delighted after bumping into two influential Americans

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Oct 31, 2020

Democrat  candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris enjoy the support of Hollywood stars, models and musicians in the US presidential election.

Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, Jennifer Aniston, Gigi Hadid and many other stars have  been quite vocal in their support of  Biden against President Donald Trump.

Supermodel Bella Hadid on Friday bumped into presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris and said that it was the best day of her life.

Taking to Instagram, Bella surprised her fans with the pictures of the politicians waving at her as she drove past .

She didn't disclose whether she had any interaction with the pair or just remained confined to her car.

View this post on Instagram

best day ever!

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on


"Best day ever!," she captioned her Instagram post. While most of her fans liked her post, others criticized her for supporting Joe Biden.   A handful of her fans who appeared to be Trump supporters  said they are unfollowing Bella.

Latest News

More From Entertainment