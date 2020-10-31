'Queen Elizabeth likely to step down on April 21'

Royal biographer and author of the popular book "Battle of Brothers" Robert Lacy thinks that Queen Elizabeth II is likely to hand over power to her son Prince Charles in April next year when she turns 95.

94-year-old Queen Elizabeth, who is the longest-reigning monarch, celebrates her birthday on April 21.

"I still firmly believe when the Queen becomes 95, that she will step down,” Lacey said while talking to "The Royal Beat".

According to Express UK, another royal expert Jack Royston, while speaking on the same show, said the Queen would be unwilling to hand over the prestigious honor to her son.



He said, “But realistically she will get to a point where she has handed over everything to Charles and then how do you look your son in the eye and tell him he is not going to be King?”

The father of Prince William and Prince Harry became first-in-line to the throne at the age of three when his mother ascended to the throne.