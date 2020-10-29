'Dirilis: Ertugrul': Engin Altan pays tribute to Kemal Ataturk on Republic Day of Turkey

Turkey on Thursday celebrated the 97th anniversary of its transition into a republic.



Ertugrul famed actor Engin Altan Duzyatan was among the Turkish celebrities who wished their fans on Republic Day.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk with a Turkish language caption.

Ataturk was the founding father of the Republic of Turkey who served as its first president from 1923 until his death in 1938.

Engin Altan rose to international fame for his role as Ertugrul in popular Turkish TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

In "Dirilis: Ertugrul", the actor had played the role of the father of Osman who went on to establish the Ottoman Empire.

