Nicole Poturalski says she is trying to 'hang in there' after Brad Pitt split

Following her very public split with Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt, German model Nicole Poturalski is trying ‘hang in there.’



Turning to her Instagram, the fashionista, 27, posted a cryptic message after news broke about her breakup with the Fight Club hunk.

Posting a series of photos of herself, Poturalski wrote: “Hang in there just for a little bit longer…”

The photos show her taking in the sunlight while lying on the bed and posing for the camera.

Earlier, a source told Page Six that the couple has parted ways after two months of dating.

“It was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be,” said the source.

The news about their relationship broke out back in August after Pitt headed to his French chateau with the German beauty.