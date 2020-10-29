Cameron Diaz touches on the ‘pressures’ of having kids in the ‘second half’ of life

Cameron Diaz is excited about starting a new phase of her life, with kids at the forefront. Yet, the looming pressure makes the actress feel she needs to “live to be 107” and “really work hard for it.”

Diaz discussed this major life milestone during an interview with Naomi Campbell for the model’s YouTube series No Filter and was even quoted saying, "A lot of people do it the other way around. They get married and have a family in their youth," but “I’m kind of doing it in the second half of my life. The only pressure for me now is that I have to live to be 107, you know?"

"Even with all the amazing experiences I've had in traveling, and accomplishments of working hard and putting things into the world I'm proud of, I know, this is the most ratifying time in my life, to be in this place, to get here.”

The actress even touched upon how 'tough' motherhood is for those who jump the bandwagon later in life, "Having a family when you're young, it's like anything when you're young, you do it. When you're my age and you decide to do it, it's a real choice. You really have to work hard for it."

"I would say this is my third phase, second half of my life. I feel really resolved. I never say never to anything, but I haven't made a movie since 2013.”

“It's been like seven or six years since I've made a film. I'm okay with that. There's no part of me that's like 'Oh I have to get in front of the camera.' That's not to say I won't someday, but I feel really resolved with where I am."