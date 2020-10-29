close
Thu Oct 29, 2020
October 29, 2020

Parliament attack case: ATC acquits PM Imran Khan

Thu, Oct 29, 2020
The court also decided to halt proceedings against President Dr Arif Alvi owing to the PTI leader holding the presidential office.

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday acquitted Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Parliament attack case days after the ruling PTI's chief petitioned for the same.

The ATC judge, Justice Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan, announced the ruling today.

The court also decided to halt proceedings against President Dr Arif Alvi owing to the PTI leader holding the presidential office.

The court, however, decided to indict others named in the case, including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, and Planning Minister Asad Umar, as well as prominent party leaders Aleem Khan and a former close aide of PM Imran, Jahangir Khan Tareen.

The aforementioned have been summoned at the next hearing.

More to follow...

