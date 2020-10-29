When Kate Middleton was desperate to flee a private event to avoid Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are never really hit it off, as they were simply 'very differenr'

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle never really enjoyed being on friendly times.



Tensions between the two rung high during a private event when Meghan disregarded royal tradition for Archie, something that Kate and Prince William have never done for their kids.

This happened because the two women never really hit it off, as they were simply "very different."

On the ocassion of Archie's christening, Kate was desperate to avoid tension with Meghan Markle, as shown in royal portrait showcasing Kate and William, Charles and Camilla, Meghan's mum Doria and members of Diana's family.

Speaking at the time, body language expert Judi James claims Kate's posture says a lot.

She told The Sun, "With a very relaxed and jolly-looking Camilla down one end of this pose, Kate sits at the other looking oddly self-diminished and prim, with her arms pulled into her torso and a part-smile on her face.

"Given all the rift rumours the rather 'ready to flee' tension in her pose could be seen as awkwardness but it could also show a desire to lower her own status signals and not upstage the happy couple," Judi added.

She also said that even Prince William's body language stood out as he appeared to be pulling "a self-protective barrier pose."

The revelations were recently recorded in new royals book Battle of Brothers, penned by historian Robert Lacey.