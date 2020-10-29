Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles stuns with her dance moves to Kelly Rowland's song 'Crazy'

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles amazed the world with her dance moves to Kelly Rowland's new song 'Crazy'

The 66-year-old appeared in full dance mood as she threw her hands up in the air upon while the former Destiny's Child singer's new music played in the background.

The designer looked gorgeous in an all-black ensemble as she danced in a video shared to Kelly's 10 million followers.

Beyonce's mom's dark brown hair was worn in loose curls and she sang along to the lyrics of Kelly's new song while shaking her hips.



'At 7 years old, she did a talent show, she was very shy and she went out and got a standing ovation,' Lawson recalled. 'And she said, 'I just want to get my trophy because I'm hungry, and go home.' And I'm like, 'You don't know if you won.' But she did.'



Beyonce's father, Mathew, is a record executive and talent manager who oversaw Destiny's Child's stratospheric rise.

Beyonce and Mathew ended their business relationship when she founded her own management company called Parkwood Entertainment in 2008.



Mathew married Tina Knowles in 1980 and the couple separated in 2009 after she filed for divorce stating 'discord or conflict of personalities' which prevented 'reasonable expectation of reconciliation.