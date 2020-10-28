Jennifer Aniston attacked by Kanye West over recent jibe: ‘Friends wasn’t funny either’

After Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston’s recent jibe aimed at Kanye West, the rapper has now hit back at her, ahead of the upcoming US presidential election.

Turning to his Twitter, the White House hopeful in a now-deleted tweet threw shade at the Friends actor for her appeal to Americans against the rapper.

West shared a screenshot of a Vanity Fair article that read, “Jennifer Aniston endorses Joe Biden, tells fans ‘it’s not funny to vote for Kanye’.”

Reacting to that, he wrote: “Wow. That Rogan interview got em shook. Let’s gooooooo.”

In another deleted tweet, West wrote: "Friends wasn't funny either."



The rapper was referencing his interview with Joe Rogan on his podcast which came only a day prior to Aniston’s comment.

In an earlier post, Aniston had shared a glimpse of her dropping off her mail-in ballot. She spoke about her endorsement for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris. She also urged Americans to be responsible and not vote for Kanye West.

“It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible,” she said.