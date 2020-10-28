Harry Styles told to ‘stay out US elections’ after he endorses Joe Biden

The US presidential election are being closely observed from each corner of the world with celebrities from all across the globe coming forth to urge Americans to vote.



British singer Harry Styles is the latest non-American celebrity to give his take about the presidential race as he backed Democratic nominee Joe Biden in an attempt to spread awareness amongst his American fan-base.

"If I could vote in America, I’d vote with kindness,” wrote the former One Direction member as he shared Biden’s presidential campaign ad featuring a voiceover by Brad Pitt.

However, Styles’s endorsement didn’t sit well with some fans who called him out for intervening in the US politics.



"What was the point of this? Voting is our own decision. I love you, but can you not tell us who to vote for? You're turning into every other Hollywood star. Incredibly disappointing,” wrote one user.

“The fact that Hollywood and pop culture make it socially unacceptable for the faces of music/acting/etc. to not be liberal is unfairly influencing younger generations to vote blue just because their favorite celebs tell them to,” added another.



"Harry Styles, you would vote for someone who says that if black people don’t vote for him, 'they ain’t black'? Someone who gets taken advantage of? Someone who puts on a fake smile and pretends he’s the best thing when he wants to cut funds and benefits for older Americans?" another added.



"Worry about your side of the pond, stay out of America’s Elections, you have no clue who Joe Biden is,” chimed in a Trump supporter.





