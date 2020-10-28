Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton are engaged now

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton had been quarantining with each other and bought their first house together

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are finally engaged, after five long years of dating each other!

The two singers had been quarantining with each other and just recently bought their first house together.

PEOPLE.com reported that Shelton popped the big question to Stefani in Oklahoma this weekend.

The couple confirmed the news on their Instagrams this afternoon.

"@blakeshelton yes please! gx," Stefani said in her post, wherein her massive ring is on full display.

Shelton shared the same photo on his Instagram, writing, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!"

Earlier, Us Weekly had reported that Stefani wants to marry Shelton after the COVID-19 restrictions are listed.

“COVID-19 has turned their world upside down, as it has with so many families. Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted," a source said.



"Gwen didn’t wait this long to get married just to have her family watch on Zoom," the insider added.