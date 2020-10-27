Shah Rukh Khan leaves fans gushing with cryptic reply about his Mannat ahead of birthday

Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan captured attention with a surprising answer to his fan on Twitter who asked him about his plans on selling Mannat.

King Khan, who is widely loved for his humorous nature, took some time out from his busy IPL 2020 schedule to conduct a 'Ask SRK session' on Twitter. One user asked the superstar about his plan to sell out Mumbai home Mannat.

The fan asked, "Bhai Mannat bechne wale ho kya? #AskSRK." Shah Rukh Khan had a cryptic reply to this and said, "Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai....yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay. (Brother, Mannat cannot be sold, you need to bow your head and ask for it. If you remember this, you will achieve something in your life)."

Apparently, Khan referred to the literal meaning of Mannat - a wish and not his Mumbai mansion.

The Bollwood star also requested his fans to not crowd outside his house during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic . A fan asked the actor, "Birthday plans sir ? Police won’t allow us to gather outside your Mannat, our Jannat #AskSRK @iamsrk."

SRK responded as saying: 'Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar.'

The actor welcomes a massive crowd outside his home every year on his birthday that is 2 November.

