Prince Harry treated more ‘harshly’ compared to Prince William due to ‘royal system’

The treatment Prince Harry underwent during his time in the royal family is not lost on royal fans. Many are well aware of the issue, and in lieu of that, a royal expert came forward to shed more light on the matter and even explained the unfair treatment in elaborative detail.

The allegation was discussed during the Pod Save the Queen podcast, during which royal author and historian Robert Lacey touched on this age-old royal behavior with Ann Gripper and Russell Myers

The author explained how he attempted to showcase the “royal system” at play in his book, all by focusing on the relationship dynamic between Prince Harry and Prince William.

Lacey was quoted saying, “I try to show in the book the way in which the royal system has treated these two boys in different ways.” As a result, "I would say William has been more kindly treated than Harry has been, but that has always been the fate of the spare.”

“Harry follows, sadly, in the tradition of Princess Margaret or Prince Andrew as number twos in the system, who are treated harshly by the logic of the royal system which actually favours the main bloodline.”

“When they are born and are young and children, the spare is always so close to the centre of things and it is their destiny, through life, to be pushed ever outwards.”

Lacey further elaborated upon his comment and before concluding, “In technical terms, of course, they go down the line of succession, from Harry being right next to William in the succession he is down to six, seven, eight or so.”