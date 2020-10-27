Lady Gaga gushes over ‘transformative’ holistic self-care rituals

Lady Gaga is one celebrity who is well known for using makeup to its full “transformative” potentialities, both on and off stage and with her own makeup line now on the market, the singer opened up about her holistic approach to it all.

The Grammy award winning singer discussed her thoughts on makeup as well as self-care during her interview with Independent’s Life magazine and was even quoted saying, “I believe self-care routines, in and of themselves, are the best beauty tip of all.”

Gaga also addressed her “transformative” outlook to makeup during the course of the interview and explained how, “For me, using makeup as well as perfume to transform how I feel at any moment is valuable as well. Even though working on ourselves from the inside is the most crucial, I also cherish the power of visual transformation to affect how we feel inside.”

Despite turning to visual aids and elaborate costumes on stage, Gaga believes the power of kindness is the one thing that can heal the “mind, body and soul.”

“I believe it is more important than ever to motivate an agenda of kindness. Kindness that leads to the healing of the mind, body, and soul. Kindness that invigorates initiatives that are fearless in their effort to help humanity learn the importance of self-care.”

She concluded by saying, “Whenever someone told me I wasn't good enough throughout my career and life, I never let it break me. I promised myself that every time I heard 'no,' it would motivate me to work harder. The most daring thing I did was believe in myself.”