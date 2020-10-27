Dwayne Johnson injured at gym, tastes his own blood: WATCH

US actor and producer Dwayne Johnson, professionally known by his ring name ‘The Rock’ sustained injuries at the gym, requiring stitches to close wound on his face.



Taking to Instagram, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor shared a video clip from the gyp, revealing that he got hit in the face with some chains and needs stitches.

He wrote, “We ain’t playin’ tiddlywinks and we ain’t reciting nursery rhymes - it’s called the #ironparadise for a reason and things get extremely intense.”

“Threw around my 50lb chains for a drop set - I got lumped up and need stitches.”



“Taste your blood, keep training and stitch up later - rules of the house,” he said and added “And I can confirm my blood tastes like Teremana, calluses and BlaMoan (black and samoan) Hot Sauce.”

“Have a productive week, my friends - keep it light and a lil’ fun, but get after it like a MF,” he concluded.