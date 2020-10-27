close
Tue Oct 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 27, 2020

Selena Gomez opens up about this election being her first voting experience

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 27, 2020

Vocal powerhouse Selena Gomez reflected on the first-time voting process as the US elections draw closer.

The Rare hit maker detailed how this was her first time casting her vote, during her appearance on Voting Power Hour.

The singer was asked whether or not she has voted before, to which she smirked and said: “Honestly, I’m not ashamed to say this, but I kind of—this was my first time."

She went on to explain: "And I’m going to say that because I never felt—and this is so true and I’m now, like, admitting it to people—like my vote counts.

“Like, every little thing counts so I just think some people get in their head, like, 'Oh well, what does it matter?' And then once I really, really started going in and diving in to this, it’s been all I can focus on,” she added.

Latest News

More From Entertainment